Somalia Welcomes Egypt's Statement of Solidarity and Support

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Republic of Somalia has received with great gratitude and appreciation a statement from the Arab Republic of Egypt reaffirming its full solidarity with the Somali people and its continued support for efforts to achieve security, stability, and development in the country.

Somalia views the statement as a true reflection of the deep historical and fraternal ties that bind the two nations and their peoples.

Egypt's renewed commitment to supporting Somalia's sovereignty, regional security, counterterrorism efforts, and state-building endeavors is highly valued.

The statement arrives at a critical time, highlighting Egypt's central and active role in mobilizing both international and regional backing for Somalia's pressing issues.

This comes as the Somali government intensifies its efforts to enhance security, enforce the rule of law, and confront various challenges within its fundamental responsibility to ensure the country's stability.

Egypt's support, including its active contribution to the African Union Mission to Support and Stabilize Somalia (AUSSOM), is seen as vital in creating the conditions necessary for the Somali people's aspirations toward a peaceful and secure future.

As Somalia values Egypt's commitment to strengthening strategic relations, it looks forward to continuing close cooperation with its sister nation to translate this partnership into tangible progress across political, security, economic, and cultural spheres--advancing their shared interests and enhancing regional stability in Africa.