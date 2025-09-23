Somalia's Federal Government Faces Allegations Over Illegal Land Grabs and Sales

22 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's federal government is facing mounting accusations of illegally seizing and selling public land in Mogadishu, amid growing criticism from political figures and civil society groups.

Somali politician Farah Dharaar, in an exclusive interview with Shabelle TV, accused the government of unlawfully appropriating land and selling it through unofficial channels, with proceeds allegedly going into the pockets of individual officials rather than the national treasury.

"These transactions are not transparent and the revenues are not going through the central bank," Dharaar said. "They are ending up in private hands, which is a clear violation of public trust and the law."

The politician also dismissed the government's recent claim that the funds generated from land sales were used to purchase military aircraft, asserting instead that the planes were donated.

"No money was used to buy those fighter jets. They were part of a military assistance package - not purchased with public funds," Dharaar said.

The allegations come as the government intensifies efforts to reclaim and repurpose state-owned properties across the capital, a campaign that has sparked backlash from local residents and some lawmakers who say the process lacks transparency and accountability.

The federal government has not issued a formal response to the accusations, though it has previously defended its land recovery initiatives as part of a broader plan to strengthen public infrastructure and security.

The controversy adds to the growing political tension in the Horn of Africa nation, as the government seeks to assert authority amid ongoing security challenges and economic reform efforts.

