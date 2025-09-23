Sudan: Finance Committee Reviews Funding for the Return to Khartoum State

22 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 21-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Finance Committee of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim reaffirmed the government's commitment to the sectors of basic services, infrastructure, and security control as priorities to ensure the safe return of citizens.

During its meeting on Sunday at the Ministries Complex, with the participation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, the committee reviewed the financial performance and assured the continuation of efforts to provide the required funding for the restoration of essential services, including public health, environmental sanitation, drinking water supply, education requirements, electricity and solar energy, rehabilitation of main roads and bridges, and the rehabilitation of Khartoum International Airport, in addition to improving the security environment and Imposition of State Prestige.

The committee also affirmed the CBoS commitment to provide foreign exchange through banks to cover the import needs of the stated priorities, along with continuing to provide local financing according to available resources.

It is worth noting that the committee includes in its membership the Internal Audit Chamber, the Accounts Bureau, the Economic Intelligence, Khartoum State, and all concerned bodies.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.