Sudan: Finance Committee Reviews Funding for the Return to Khartoum State

Port Sudan, 21-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Finance Committee of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim reaffirmed the government's commitment to the sectors of basic services, infrastructure, and security control as priorities to ensure the safe return of citizens.

During its meeting on Sunday at the Ministries Complex, with the participation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, the committee reviewed the financial performance and assured the continuation of efforts to provide the required funding for the restoration of essential services, including public health, environmental sanitation, drinking water supply, education requirements, electricity and solar energy, rehabilitation of main roads and bridges, and the rehabilitation of Khartoum International Airport, in addition to improving the security environment and Imposition of State Prestige.

The committee also affirmed the CBoS commitment to provide foreign exchange through banks to cover the import needs of the stated priorities, along with continuing to provide local financing according to available resources.

It is worth noting that the committee includes in its membership the Internal Audit Chamber, the Accounts Bureau, the Economic Intelligence, Khartoum State, and all concerned bodies.