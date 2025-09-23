Zimbabwe Pushes to Phase Out Ozone-Depleting Substances

ZIMBABWE commemorated the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer recently with a symposium that highlighted the nation's achievements in adhering to the Montreal Protocol and its ongoing efforts to phase out ozone-depleting substances.

Running under the theme, "40 years of the Vienna Convention: From science to global action", the symposium emphasised commitment to transitioning to eco-friendly alternatives, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance public health and safeguard the planet for future generations.

During the symposium, Environment, Climate and Wildlife permanent secretary Mr Tadeous Chifamba, who was represented by the director of Climate Change, Dr Washington Zhakata, said the successful implementation of sustainable initiatives aims at reducing harmful refrigerants.

"The Montreal Protocol aims to gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the production and use of man-made chemicals that deplete the ozone layer," said Mr Chifamba..

"The ministry works closely with Customs and Environmental Officers at major ports of entry and stations across the country to enforce the provisions of regulations to protect the ozone layer."

He said man-made chemicals used mostly in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) are depleting this protective ozone layer and also contributing to global warming.

"As the world replaces HFCs with ozone and climate-friendly refrigerants such as hydrocarbons (HCs), we are setting ourselves on a course to tackle both ozone layer depletion and climate change, thereby improving the quality of life on earth."

UNDP Resident Representative Dr Ayodele Odusola, who was represented by Nature Climate Energy, team leader Mrs Constance Pepukai, said the organisation proudly partners with the Government in implementing projects supporting the Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment goals.

"CAPRI, one of the largest refrigeration companies in Zimbabwe, is in the process of transitioning from HH31H4A to ISO-B10HC600A," she said.

"This is a low-volume potential, non-ozone-depleting substance refrigerant, and UNDP supports the modification of production lines, installation of safety systems, and staff training."

Department of Climate Change Management, National Ozone Unit project manager, Mr George Chaumba said a collaborative global effort under the Vienna Convention and Montreal Protocol over the past 40 years has been instrumental in preserving the stratospheric ozone layer.

"The Montreal Protocol has significantly contributed to combating climate change, and with the adoption of hydrocarbon technologies, which are energy-efficient and produce lower carbon dioxide emissions.

"The ozone layer is expected to fully recover by 2060, protecting people from UV radiation and mitigating climate change."