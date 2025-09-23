South Africa: Dudula Says 'No Foreign Learners Allowed in Public Schools'

Operation Dudula says it will block undocumented foreign children from South African public schools when the 2026 academic year begins in January.

Mozambique-born parents Thomas and Thelma Machava say their son was already chased from school by Dudula members despite being registered.

Operation Dudula says it will stop undocumented foreign children from attending public schools in 2026.

The group's leader, Zandile Dabula, said the campaign will begin in January as schools open for the new academic year.

"We are going to be stationed at schools, and no illegal foreign child will be allowed to attend a public school," Dabula said.

This has left families like the Machavas terrified. Thomas and Thelma migrated from Mozambique in 2012. Their 11-year-old son was already denied entry at his school in March.

"I went back with my son to the school, and the Dudula guys chased us away, even though my son was registered there and I showed them my passport," said Thomas.

His son has missed the entire 2025 academic year. His daughter is due to start grade 1 next year, but the family has not registered her.

"Imagine after buying a new school uniform and stationery, then she is turned away like her brother," he said.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta condemned Dudula's plan, calling it unlawful. "Every child has the right to basic education. No organisation has the authority to override these rights," he said.

But Dabula insists South Africa's resources are limited and that local learners must come first.