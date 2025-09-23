South Africa: Joburg Metro Police Warns of Recruitment Scam - South African News Briefs - September 23, 2025

Joburg Metro Police Warns of Recruitment Scam

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued a warning about a fraudulent recruitment scam falsely inviting applicants to a "last chance physical assessment" at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort, reports EWN. The scam, which has been widely circulated on the social media platform WhatsApp, involves an individual claiming to be "T Kuduza" requesting applicants to pay a fee to bypass certain stages of the recruitment process. He demands payments ranging from R2,500 to R7,000 to bypass stages of the recruitment process. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall victim to the scam, saying the department does not charge any fees for recruitment, assessments, or any part of an application process.

Twelve Men in Court Over Deadly Chrome Mine Dispute in North West

Twelve men are set to appear in the Zeerust Magistrate's Court after being arrested in connection with violent clashes in Marula Kop village, North West, reports SABC News. The shootings, linked to a dispute between two security companies over a chrome mining area. The police have said that preliminary investigations indicate that a conflict between two security companies led to the attack in which a man was killed. A taxi driver was also kidnapped and later rescued after the incident in which five other people were wounded. Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said the suspects face charges including murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The case has been postponed for bail applications and further investigations.

Kenny Kunene Cleared of Wrongdoing in Criminal Probe

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president, Kenny Kunene, has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into his alleged criminal connections, reports EWN. Kunene was being investigated after he was found at the home of Katiso 'KT' Molefe in Sandton when police showed up to arrest the controversial businessman. Molefe was accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of DJ Sumbody and two bodyguards. Kunene said he was at Molefe's house, accompanying a young journalist from his online news website, Africa News Global. Following the incident, Kunene was suspended by the PA and resigned as Johannesburg MMC for Transport. PA leader Gayton McKenzie confirmed that an independent law firm found Kunene's account credible, praising him for stepping down without tarnishing the party.

