Kenya: Health Ministry Warns of Rising Tobacco Use, Plans Crackdown

21 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has raised concern over the spread of tobacco and nicotine products across the country, warning of increasing use among youth in both rural and urban areas.

Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni said enforcement of existing tobacco laws had weakened, allowing products such as shisha and electronic cigarettes to become common even in rural settings.

"There is a serious need for collaboration between government, clergy, and community leaders to respond to changing habits of tobacco use," Muthoni said during an engagement with religious leaders in Kirinyaga.

She said the ministry would push for zero tolerance of tobacco and nicotine products in schools and homes, noting children were increasingly exposed to secondary smoking.

The PS hinted at a nationwide crackdown, targeting products that have penetrated local markets despite existing restrictions.

On community health promoters (CHPs), Muthoni stressed they should remain apolitical and focus on preventive healthcare.

She added that CHPs would also be equipped with accurate information on the new Social Health Insurance scheme, amid reports of widespread misinformation in rural areas.

