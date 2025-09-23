Kenya: Green Belt Movement Demands Clarity Over Imenti Forest Plans

22 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Environmental groups and residents in Meru County are up in arms over alleged government plans to excise 50 acres from Imenti Forest, a gazetted public forest to build a State Lodge, golf course, and airstrip.

The controversy began after Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma claimed that President William Ruto had issued a directive to the Ministry of Forestry to secure land in Meru for these development projects, as part of the county's push for city status.

Governor Mutuma said that the golf course and State Lodge were needed, along with an airstrip, to "spur the region's agricultural and tourism sectors."

In response, the Green Belt Movement (GBM) has written to Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, seeking urgent clarification on whether any legal or procedural steps have been taken to excise forest land.

The movement cited the Forest Conservation and Management Act and the Constitution, insisting that any change to forest boundaries must involve full public participation and rigorous environmental safeguards.

"The Green Belt Movement writes to you seeking urgent clarification on the alleged plan to excise part of Imenti Forest in Meru County to construct a State Lodge and a golf course."

"Any proposal to convert a gazetted public forest into luxury developments undermines public trust."

Conservationists warn that Kenya is already losing tens of thousands of hectares annually to deforestation approximately 84,716 hectares lost and 14,934 hectares degraded every year, according to the Forest Status Report 2024.

They argue that carving out part of a forest that serves as a vital water catchment, supports wildlife, and underpins local livelihoods would worsen climate and environmental risks.

As of now, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has not formally confirmed whether any approvals have been granted.

The Green Belt Movement has given it seven days from receipt of the letter to respond in writing.

