Ethiopia: Ministry of Health Launches Electronic Medical Information Systems in 130 Health Institutions

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health has announced the implementation of electronic medical information systems in 130 health institutions across the country.

This development marks a major milestone in the ongoing effort to modernize Ethiopia's healthcare sector.

Lead Executive of the Digital Health Service at the Ministry of Health, Gemechis Melkamu, told ENA that the introduction of these systems is a key step toward building an integrated digital health ecosystem.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He emphasized the importance of digitalization in organizing and managing medical data collected from various regions, noting that such systems are crucial for improving data accessibility and reliability.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry's ten-year national digital health strategy, which aims to transform healthcare delivery through the use of modern technology.

Gemechis reported that the institutions already utilizing the systems are experiencing notable improvements in service delivery and among the most significant outcomes, he noted enhanced data quality and a reduction in patient morbidity.

Positive feedback has been reported from both patients and healthcare professionals at pilot institutions, including St. Peter Specialized Hospital and Eka Kotebe General Hospital.

Engineer Fanuel Habtamu, Executive Director of ICT at St. Peter, revealed that the hospital has been employing digital health services for a year, with 74 percent of its services now delivered digitally.

Similarly, Zahreddin Shifa, Director of Information Technology at Eka Kotebe, confirmed that digital systems have streamlined hospital operations and brought multiple benefits.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to digitize the hospital's payment systems, further improving efficiency and patient convenience.

Medical professionals at both hospitals have expressed strong support for the new systems.

A general practitioner at Eka Kotebe, Dr. Bruktawit Kidane stated that the electronic system has significantly improved service efficiency and minimized patient inconvenience.

Likewise, Dr. Thessalonke Kastu, a general practitioner at St. Peter, noted that digitalization has shortened waiting times and allowed patients to receive faster, more organized care.

Patients themselves have also acknowledged the benefits of the transition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Teka Wedajo, a patient at St. Peter, remarked that the digital services have reduced the hassle associated with hospital visits and helped him manage his time more effectively.

Meanwhile, Frew Tenaw, a patient at Eka Kotebe, observed that the system has minimized information loss and reduced time wastage.

Overall, the launch of electronic medical information systems is already demonstrating meaningful progress in enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness of healthcare services in Ethiopia.

As the rollout continues, further improvements are anticipated across the national healthcare landscape.