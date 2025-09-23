Ethiopia: Sidama Region Holds Public Rally to Celebrate GERD Completion

Addis Ababa — A public rally is underway today in the Sidama region to celebrate the successful completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ethiopians nationwide continue to mark the inauguration of the self-funded project as a powerful symbol of unity and prosperity.

On September 9, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially inaugurated the GERD in a ceremony attended by leaders from across Africa and the Caribbean.

Under the theme "We Have Succeeded in Unity," the Sidama celebration is taking place in the city of Hawassa, where the region's chief administrator, Desta Ledamo, and other senior officials are in attendance.

Since 6:00 a.m., residents from across the region have gathered at Hawassa Millennium Square, expressing their joy through songs and cultural programs.

Participants are sharing messages such as: "The completion of the Renaissance Dam is a sign of our prosperity," "We have succeeded in unity," "Successfully completing the dam is our prize for victory," "Our dam is the foundation of our multi-nationality and unity," and "The Renaissance Dam is a sign of Ethiopia's revival."

The GERD's construction, which faced numerous pressures and challenges over 14 years, was officially inaugurated on September 9, 2025.