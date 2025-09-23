Kenya: Parliament Resumes With Packed Agenda On Bills, Vetting and Constitution Review

Nairobi — Parliament will on Tuesday resume sittings after a month-long recess, with both the National Assembly and the Senate set to tackle a wide-ranging agenda, from reports on the vetting of key nominees to consideration of crucial bills.

In the National Assembly, MPs will first deliberate on reports concerning the vetting of nominees for appointment as High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Consuls-General.

They will also consider candidates for the positions of Registrar and Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, as well as the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The House is further expected to debate several international and policy instruments, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the agreement establishing the Shelter Afrique Development Bank, the double taxation avoidance pact with Singapore, and Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025 on the privatisation of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

On the legislative front, MPs will debate a number of high-profile Bills. Among them is the Privatisation Bill (No. 36 of 2025), sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, which seeks to overhaul Kenya's privatisation framework through the creation of a new Privatisation Authority to streamline the process and enhance efficiency.

Another priority is the Kenya Roads (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill (No. 34 of 2025), sponsored by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.

The Bill proposes the reclassification of public roads into national and county categories, with county governments taking over local roads.

It also seeks the direct allocation of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund to counties, a move Kaluma argues will secure consistent funding for local infrastructure projects.

The Virtual Asset Service Providers (Amendment) Bill (No. 15 of 2025), introduced by Molo MP Kuria Kimani, is also lined up for debate.

The Bill aims to regulate Kenya's fast-growing digital asset industry by requiring service providers to obtain licences from regulators such as the Central Bank of Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority, or a proposed Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Kimani said the Bill could make Kenya a regional leader in the digital economy.

"We have approximately 6.1 million virtual asset users. If passed, this law could attract Sh130 billion in foreign direct investment and create at least 25,000 jobs within a year," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Senate will resume with the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Senate Bills No. 13 of 2025) as its main item of business.

Widely regarded as the most significant constitutional reform proposal since 2010, the Bill seeks to strengthen the Senate's role.

If enacted, it would expand the Senate's mandate to cover all legislation, give it equal say in budget-making, and establish a County Assembly Fund to reduce financial dependence on governors.

It also proposes joint vetting of key state officers by both Houses of Parliament, including the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Auditor General, and the Controller of Budget.

Senators will also launch nationwide public participation forums to gather citizens' views on the Bill before moving it to the next stage.

In addition, preparations are underway for the Senate Mashinani programme, which this year will take legislators to Busia County for a week-long session of plenary and committee meetings.