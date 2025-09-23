Somalia: Somali Lawmakers, Opposition Alliance to File Legal Cases Against President Over Rights Abuses, Corruption

Mogadishu — A coalition of Somali lawmakers and the National Salvation Forum (NSF) announced Tuesday plans to file legal cases against President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, his government, and senior officials, accusing them of widespread human rights violations, corruption, and the illegal eviction of poor families.

In a joint statement, the group said lawsuits would be brought before both national and international courts, citing violations of the constitution, abuse of power, and unlawful sale of public and communal lands.

The NSF and affiliated parliamentarians accused the federal government of abandoning its constitutional responsibilities and undermining public trust and the federal system.

President Mohamud and his administration were specifically accused of unlawfully amending the provisional constitution, delaying regional elections, weakening the fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab, and severing ties with key federal member states Jubbaland and Puntland.

The statement called on the Somali public to organize peaceful protests at home and abroad to oppose what the group termed "systemic corruption and abuse of power."

The NSF and its political and civil society partners asserted that Somalis have a legal right to self-defense and said a unified public voice is essential to protecting the country's future.