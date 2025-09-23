Sudan: Jubbaland Regional Forces Launch Major Anti-Al-Shabaab Offensive in Lower Juba Region

Kismaayo — Jubbaland state security forces, particularly the Third Battalion of the Darawiish Brigade, have carried out a large-scale, three-pronged military operation targeting Al-Shabaab hideouts in the Lower Juba region, officials said Tuesday.

The operation, described as a clearance mission, was led by Colonel Mahamud Abdi Ilmooge, commander of the Second Division of the Darawiish Forces. His unit launched a heavy assault on Al-Shabaab positions in the areas of Libaaxley and Barjala.

A second unit under the command of Division Chief of Staff Abdullahi Abdi Abukar penetrated the dense forest areas of Lower Juba, targeting suspected militant hideouts believed to house fleeing fighters.

Meanwhile, a third unit, led by Second Battalion Commander Ali Hassan Aden, carried out a simultaneous operation in the Orgiiyow area, another known Al-Shabaab haven.

Jubbaland officials reported significant gains in the offensive, claiming at least 12 Al-Shabaab militants were killed, including senior field commanders.

The Darawiish forces remain in control of the battle zones, conducting search operations for militants who may have escaped during the fighting.