South Africa: Breakthrough in Saving One of Africa's Most Endangered Raptors (Lappet-Faced Vulture)

A critically rare Lappet-faced Vulture chick has just hatched at Vulpro's captive breeding facility based at Shamwari Private Game Reserve, marking a monumental first for Vulpro and a crucial victory in the fight against extinction for one of Africa's most threatened birds of prey.

This is no ordinary hatching. With only 180 breeding pairs remaining in wild South African populations, every single chick represents hope for a species teetering on the brink. What makes this achievement even more extraordinary is that Lappet-faced Vultures are notoriously difficult to breed in captivity, with only a handful of facilities worldwide managing to produce fertile eggs.

Kerri Wolter, CEO of Vulpro, has dedicated her life to vulture conservation and is available for exclusive interviews to discuss this groundbreaking success and what it means for the future of the species.

Why this story matters now:

The numbers are stark. Lappet-faced Vultures are among Africa's most endangered raptors, and their breeding challenges make every success story vital. These magnificent birds are extremely anxious and sensitive creatures that take considerably longer to form pairs than other vulture species, making Vulpro's achievement all the more remarkable.

Unlike Vulpro's usual practice of releasing rehabilitated birds back to the wild, this precious chick will remain as part of their captive breeding programme. The decision reflects the desperate conservation status of the species, with this individual destined to play a critical role in building a genetically diverse assurance population.

Vulpro is now calling for unprecedented collaboration with organisations worldwide working with Lappet-faced Vultures to establish a coordinated captive population. Their ultimate goal remains unchanged: to build sustainable, releasable populations that can strengthen wild numbers.