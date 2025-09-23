South Africa: Kenny Kunene Cleared and Unleashed for Joburg Mayor Battle

Kenny Kunene was cleared after being found at Katiso Molefe's Sandton house during Molefe's arrest in July.

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie confirmed Kunene will run as the party's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in the coming elections.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has been cleared after being found at the Sandton home of murder suspect Katiso Molefe.

Police arrested Molefe in July, accusing him of being behind the 2022 killing of popular DJ Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody. Kunene admitted he was at Molefe's house during the arrest but said he was only helping a journalist chase a story.

Party president Gayton McKenzie suspended him soon after, and Kunene stepped down as Johannesburg's transport MMC.

A forensic probe by a law firm has now confirmed Kunene's version of events and found no criminal links.

McKenzie shared the results on Facebook, praising Kunene for showing leadership and not attacking the party during his suspension.

Kunene is already back in action. McKenzie confirmed last week that he will be the Patriotic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

"He has done very good work in the City of Joburg," McKenzie said. "We insist on that."