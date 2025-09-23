South Africa: Mabuza's Widow Wants It All in Pension War

Widow Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi told the court she is the only legal beneficiary of David Mabuza's R44.7-million pension fund.

Mnisi argues any maintenance demands must come from Mabuza's estate, not his pension fund, as the High Court weighs the family dispute.

Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi is fighting off challenges from Mabuza's customary wife, Emunah Silinda, and Silinda's daughter, Tamara.

Silinda claims she became Mabuza's wife through lobola negotiations in 1999, but admits she cannot provide the lobola letter.

She also wants Alexander Forbes to pay nearly R128,000 in tuition fees for Tamara and R40,000 a month for her living costs.

Mnisi hit back in court papers, insisting her marriage certificate is valid and dismissing Silinda's claims. She also said Tamara must prove she was dependent on Mabuza if she wants support.

Mnisi argued that any maintenance must be claimed from Mabuza's estate, not his pension. She accused Silinda and Tamara of creating "self-made urgency" with their application.

The Mpumalanga High Court will decide if Alexander Forbes should freeze the pension fund until the dispute is resolved.