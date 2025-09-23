Uganda: Women Leaders Urge Peaceful Elections, Warn Against Violence

Women leaders under the National Women's Council have appealed to all stakeholders in Uganda's electoral process to champion peace and prevent acts of violence during and after the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the media in Kampala, National Chairperson Faridah Kibowa emphasized that women and children often bear the heaviest impact of election-related conflicts.

"As women, we stand to advocate for peace because any form of violence directly affects us more, and it is our families that suffer most," Kibowa said.

The leaders highlighted that violent episodes frequently result in displacement, lack of shelter or food, and exposure to gender-based violence.

Schools are disrupted, livelihoods are destroyed, and families are torn apart, leaving long-lasting scars on communities.

They warned that Uganda must avoid repeating past episodes of instability that left women widowed, children orphaned, and homes broken.

Mastula Namatovu, a representative from Kamuli District, echoed the call for unity, urging men to support women in peace advocacy.

"We ask men to let women freely vote for candidates of their choice, maintain peace in homes, and not let politics break marriages," she said.

Namatovu further appealed to security agencies to protect citizens' rights, emphasizing that women should not be mishandled during security operations.

Other grassroots women leaders joined the call, pledging to maintain a unified voice to remind citizens that peace is the foundation of development.

They said they would intensify community engagements, dialogue sessions, and awareness campaigns throughout the electoral period to ensure harmony prevails.

The National Women's Council also called on political parties, candidates, and security agencies to uphold their responsibilities in safeguarding the country's stability, stressing that the Uganda of today must remain peaceful and united after the elections, with a focus on building a better future for all.