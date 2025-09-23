Uganda: Teacher, Lawyer Remanded Over Armed Kidnapping, Torture, and Theft in Mukono School Raid

Two suspects--a former teacher and a practicing lawyer--have been remanded to Nakifuma Government Prison over a violent operation involving armed kidnapping, torture, and theft at Mt. Climbers Preparatory School in Kyampisi Sub-County, Mukono District.

Silver Umoja, a former teacher and school director, and Ntale Baker Musolo, a practicing lawyer, appeared before Nakifuma Grade One Magistrate Peter Gukiina on Monday, facing nine criminal charges, including aggravated kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and robbery.

Prosecution alleges that on September 5, 2025, the duo stormed the school armed with a firearm, abducted four school support staff at gunpoint, and transported them to an undisclosed location using a Toyota Drone vehicle.

"The victims were detained for five days, beaten, threatened with death, and eventually dumped in Namanve Industrial Area," the lead state prosecutor told court.

The suspects reportedly stole mobile phones, bags of maize flour, and cash during the raid.

Authorities described the operation as "well-planned and intended to instill fear," prompting the immediate closure of the school, which serves over 300 pupils.

Given the gravity of the charges--capital offences only triable by the High Court--the magistrate denied bail and remanded the suspects until October 10, 2025, for mention.

Outside court, two victims, Walter Ocen and Logono James, recounted being held at gunpoint, tortured, and threatened with death before being abandoned in Namanve Industrial Area at night.

"We were blindfolded, beaten with sticks and wires, and kept moving from place to place. I thought we wouldn't make it out alive," said Logono James.

Defense lawyer Victoria Nasuuna insists the charges are fabricated and stem from a school ownership dispute. However, law enforcement maintains that the criminal conduct was deliberate and violent.

Gift Gandi, Chief Executive Director of UHA Transformation Ministries--a Swiss-funded NGO supporting the school--said Umoja had previously served as director but was dismissed in 2024 after allegedly fraudulently registering the school under his name with the assistance of Musolo. A civil suit on the matter is already before Mukono High Court.

"Umoja was originally appointed director by our Swiss partners, but in 2024 we discovered he had fraudulently registered the school under his name with help from Musolo, misusing donor funds," Gandi said.

He further alleged that on September 5, 2025, Umoja hired armed men and used a Toyota Drone vehicle to raid the school, abducting four staff members.

The attack forced authorities to shut down the institution, disrupting the education of more than 300 vulnerable children supported by the NGO.

"This was a desperate move to scare off parents and foreign funders," Gandi added.

"We have over 300 vulnerable children whose education is now hanging in the balance because of this criminal behaviour."