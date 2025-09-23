Uganda: Museveni Vows to Push Uganda Toward First World Status

President Museveni has pledged to accelerate Uganda's economic growth and social transformation if re-elected in the 2026 general election.

He made the remarks after being officially nominated as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate for the forthcoming polls.

Museveni thanked party members for what he described as renewed trust in his leadership.

He said the NRM's record in peace, infrastructure development, and economic progress positioned Uganda for greater achievements in the years ahead.

"I want to thank the NRM members for again showing strong trust in me and electing me as the NRM chairperson," Museveni said, noting that under his leadership Uganda has transitioned into a lower middle-income economy.

He highlighted Uganda's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, saying it had nearly doubled in recent years from $34 billion to $66 billion despite global and domestic challenges.

"Doubling GDP in one term is not easy, but this is what we have achieved," he added.

The President attributed Uganda's progress to investments in peace, electricity, roads, telecommunications, and human capital development.

He said these fundamentals had created a favorable environment for investors, leading to increased foreign direct investment.

Looking ahead, Museveni outlined priorities including the expansion of free education in government schools, improved healthcare through a reliable supply of medicines, and access to safe water in all villages.

He also stressed the fight against corruption as key to sustaining the country's progress.

"We need to ensure that all our population players get involved. The mass issues of health, education, safe water, and fighting corruption must be addressed if Uganda is to continue moving toward a first-world status," Museveni said.

He further urged NRM media teams to showcase Uganda's transformation since 1986, saying evidence of change speaks louder than political rhetoric.