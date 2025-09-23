Uganda: Museveni Hails First Rhino Naming Ceremony As Milestone for Uganda's Conservation and Tourism

President Museveni has commended Uganda's landmark efforts in wildlife conservation following the country's first-ever Rhino Naming Ceremony at Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranch in Nakasongola District, where 17 juvenile rhinos were officially named to strengthen awareness and fundraising for conservation.

The event, which attracted government officials, conservationists, and community leaders, marks a significant milestone in Uganda's journey to restore its rhino population after extinction in the 1980s due to poaching and habitat loss.

Since their reintroduction in 2005, the population has grown to 50 rhinos, 48 of which reside at Ziwa, reflecting a remarkable conservation success story.

The Rhino Naming Ceremony is part of the Name and Save A Rhino campaign, launched in 2023, aimed at raising over Shs 41 billion (USD 11 million) to fund veterinary care, anti-poaching patrols, habitat restoration, and the planned translocation of rhinos to protected reserves such as Ajai Wildlife Reserve in West Nile.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Representing The President, The Minister of Public Service, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, underscored government commitment to leveraging tourism for socio-economic transformation.

"The NRM government has demonstrated full commitment to promoting livelihoods and community benefits through tourism. A comprehensive strategy has been rolled out to strengthen the sector. Together, these efforts are transforming tourism into a driver of economic growth, job creation, and national pride, while safeguarding the environment for future generations," he said.

"This ceremony is a celebration of reintroduction, a triumph of resilience, and a powerful testament to what is possible when dedication meets vision. From the brink of extinction to now standing proudly with 50 rhinos, this achievement is not only the result of relentless hard work and unwavering commitment, but also a promise of hope for generations to come."

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kaggwa emphasised the vital link between conservation and tourism development.

"We can't promote what we don't have, so we need to save the product first. That is why UTB is in full support of rhino conservation in Uganda. For Uganda to achieve its growth goals and sustain tourism, we must first protect our product. Conservation is not optional it is the foundation on which our tourism and economic future depends."

Uganda Wildlife Authority Executive Director James Musinguzi, thanked stakeholders for supporting the campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This initiative is to raise funds to support the Rhino Conservation Strategy in Uganda, and we appreciate each and every stakeholder that has added value to this project."

Once declared extinct in Uganda in the early 1980s, rhinos were reintroduced in 2005 through a public-private partnership between the Uganda Wildlife Authority, Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranch, and conservation partners. Since then, the sanctuary has become a beacon of hope for rhino conservation in East Africa.

With sustained support from government, conservationists, and the public, Uganda aims to expand rhino populations into other protected areas, ensuring long-term genetic diversity and resilience against extinction.

The Name And Save A Rhiono campaign seeks to mobilise resources to strengthen rhino conservation in Uganda by funding veterinary care and continuous monitoring of rhinos, expanding anti-poaching patrols and supporting ranger welfare, restoring and securing critical rhino habitats, and facilitating the translocation of rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve and other protected areas.