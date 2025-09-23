Uganda: Climate Change Experts Call for Collective Action As Boda-Boda Union Embraces E-Motorcycles

Climate change experts have urged Ugandans to take urgent action in tackling the growing climate crisis, warning that the country faces dire consequences if collective responsibility is not embraced.

Speaking during a public awareness meeting in Kampala, environmentalist Ronald Ahimbisibwe explained that climate change is the long-term warming of the planet caused mainly by human activity.

He highlighted burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and unsustainable farming and industrial practices as the biggest drivers of greenhouse gas emissions.

"These activities release gases like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, trapping heat and accelerating global warming," Ahimbisibwe said.

"The effects are already clear: rising sea levels, erratic rainfall patterns causing floods and droughts, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events. This is not a distant threat it is here with us."

Ahimbisibwe stressed that solutions must focus on cutting greenhouse gas emissions while investing in renewable energy sources.

At an individual level, he urged Ugandans to adopt eco-friendly practices."We must all play a part reduce energy use, conserve water, eat more plant-based meals, and support renewable energy initiatives. The fight against climate change requires collective action, and every small step counts. Together we can reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future," he emphasised.

In a show of support, the Bodaboda Union announced a new initiative to help reduce carbon emissions from transport. Union chairman Mawejje Francis revealed that the group has partnered with Spiro to supply affordable electric motorcycles to riders across the city.

"These electronic motorcycles are cheaper to maintain and environmentally friendly. We encourage riders who have not yet joined to embrace this shift," Mawejje said.

"In addition, we must combine this with tree planting because that is another critical step in restoring our environment."

The meeting underscored that while climate change is a global crisis, effective responses start at the community level. By introducing e-motorcycles, promoting tree planting, and raising awareness, participants said Uganda can take practical steps toward a greener, more sustainable future.