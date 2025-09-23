Malawi: Vuwa Kaunda Wins Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency With Landslide

23 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

In another historic landslide victory for the Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency, veteran politician, for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Symon Vuwa Kaunda has maintained his parliamentary seat.

Kaunda become triumphant over his nearest competitor Raphael Mhone, by amassing 5,369 votes against Mhone's 5,365 votes who was on an independent ticket.

Other competitors from the Constituency were Russel Manda of United Transformation Movement (UTM), and Patrick Kadango Mwafulirwa of Alliance For Democracy (AFORD).

The Constituency had 21,111 registered voters.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to announce the official results as results transmission process to the National Tally Centre has come BICC in Lilongwe has come to an end today.

