Uganda: Readiness Exercise in Kampala, Uganda

23 September 2025
United States Embassy (Kampala)
press release

U.S. personnel East Africa Response Force (EARF), a unit of U.S. Africa Command's Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), deployed to U.S. Embassy Uganda as part of a scheduled periodic Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE), in coordination with Ugandan authorities.

The training exercise practices procedures required during real-world emergency assistance and disaster response scenarios. The exercise, which is done regularly in multiple countries across Africa with the approval of host governments, is for readiness and emergency response purposes only.

The United States continues to work with Uganda in advancing shared goals of peace and stability in the region.

