Uganda: Remarks By Ambassador William W. Popp At the Self-Care Stakeholder Engagement Meeting and Launch of Self-Careug Application

September 19, 2025, Ministry of Health Uganda

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Aceng Ruth

State Minister of Health, Primary Health Care, Hon. Muhanga Margaret

State Minister of Health, General Duties, Hon. Bangirana Kawooya Anifa.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Atwine Diana

Under Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr. Akiiri Kenneth

Director General, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olaro Charles

Good morning. It is an honor to join you all in the launch of the Self-care application. This U.S. has supported working with Uganda on global health security and innovation, as well as support for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Uganda

For decades, the United States government has worked with Uganda to help people live healthier, longer lives. Of the estimated 1.5 million Ugandans living with HIV, over 1.4 million--about 94%--are receiving life-saving treatment supported by PEPFAR. Our work has also seen mother-to-child transmission of HIV drop from 30% two decades ago to just 3% today. This means more babies are born HIV-free.

Despite our achievements, fighting HIV continues to be a challenge. This includes reducing new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths. To ensure services effectively reach those who need them most, the U.S. government is proud to support Uganda U.S. innovation in building a digitally empowered healthcare system. The National Health Data Warehouse, previously launched with U.S. support, was a remarkable achievement in line with that vision. Now, the support for this application is further helping improve health care delivery, increase public health disease surveillance, and empower individuals. Digitalization provides something essential: autonomy, privacy, and real-time access to solutions. These qualities are not just conveniences; they are enablers of healthier communities both in Uganda and U.S. They equip individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their well-being, which makeboth our communities stronger and all of us safer from disease.

At the request of the Ministry of Health and in keeping with the digitization agenda, the U.S. government supported the integration of multiple health-related digital platforms into a National Self-care Mobile Application. The result is what we are celebrating today: the Self-care application, a tool that places health directly in the hands of the people. Through U.S. CDC technical expertise and implementing partner Baylor College of Medicine Children's Foundation-Uganda, we helped:

Develop the Self-care application;

Enhance the server capacity to support different digital platforms;

Restructure and upgrade the Ministry of Health Call Center; and

Build Ministry of Health capacity to effectively manage digital platforms.

The Self-care application launched today marks a step forward for Uganda and global health security. As people use this application to seek screening, testing, and preventive care, a healthier, more resilient society is fostered. Also, by addressing health challenges early and reducing disease burden, innovations like this save lives, strengthen economies, and protect the well-being of populations--in United States, Uganda, and the world.

The United States is proud to have worked with the Ugandan Ministry of Health helping to bring this project to fruition. Together, we are demonstrating how American innovation, combined with strong Ugandan collaboration, can shape a healthier and more hopeful future for all! Thank you.