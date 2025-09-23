Somalia: Opposition Issues Statement Following Meeting in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somalia's opposition alliance, known as the National Salvation Forum, convened a broad-based meeting in the capital Mogadishu on Monday night, bringing together lawmakers from the forum, women leaders, academics, members of the diaspora, civil society organizations, youth activists, business leaders, and victims of displacement.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants issued a communique addressing several pressing national concerns. Chief among them were alleged violations of the country's constitution, delays in conducting federal member state elections, and the forced displacement of civilians in Mogadishu.

The opposition directly accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of being responsible for what they described as "illegal land seizures" currently taking place across Mogadishu. They argued that the president's administration has failed to prevent or resolve land-grabbing incidents that continue to displace urban residents.

The timing of the statement reflects growing political tensions. According to the opposition, the constitutional mandate of several federal member state leaders has already expired. They contend that the lack of timely elections undermines Somalia's fragile federal system and erodes public trust.

The opposition urged the immediate organization of elections in federal member states where mandates have lapsed. They also called for an end to the forced evictions in Mogadishu, insisting that displaced families must be protected under the law.

Somalia has faced repeated cycles of political deadlock in recent years, with disputes over election timelines, federal powers, and constitutional reforms frequently stalling governance. Land disputes in Mogadishu remain especially sensitive, with thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable families often caught between government development projects, private developers, and powerful interest groups.

The opposition's statement highlights the fragile balance between Somalia's federal government and its member states, while also underscoring the persistent grievances of displaced communities in Mogadishu. With elections looming and federal tensions deepening, the coming months may prove decisive for President Hassan Sheikh's administration and for the future of Somalia's federal experiment.