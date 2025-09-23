Liberia: Ex-Bong Rep. Candidate Launches 5th Student Internship Program

Former Bong County District 6 representative candidate William Telebo Thompson launched the fifth edition of his flagship Student Internship Program over the weekend in Salala and Konowolala districts.

The initiative, organized through Thompson's nonprofit Thompson Development Alliance, aims to provide hands-on work experience to outgoing senior high school students from seven schools across the two districts. Participating schools include Totota Lutheran, E.J. Yancy, JOBMATTS, Upper Room Christian Academy, Flehla Public School, Martha Tubman and Salvation Army high schools.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Totota, Thompson reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the program.

"I intend to continue this program for as long as I live in order to impact the lives of young people in Bong County," he said.

Thompson said the program has benefited more than 400 students since its inception and receives more than 2 million Liberian dollars in annual funding.

"Thank you to the community, local authorities and partners for embracing this program and contributing meaningfully," he added.

Two former participants, Satta Promise Keita and Jacob Sackie Jr., served as motivational speakers at the event. Both praised Thompson's continued investment in education and encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Keita pledged L$10,000 to support one student, saying it was her way of giving back to a program that helped her four years ago.

The launch began with a parade through the streets of Totota and drew local leaders, clergy, parents and community members. Several leaders commended Thompson for his consistent contributions to district development.

Parents urged their children to uphold good moral conduct during their internships. Some said they initially believed the program was politically motivated but now view it as a genuine effort, noting its continuation beyond election cycles.

This year, 64 students were selected through a competitive vetting process. They will be deployed for one month across institutions within the districts, the county and the country.

Each intern will receive a bank book credited with L$10,000 and an ambassadorial certificate to support further education or small business ventures.