Namibia: Evenepoel Crushes Pogacar to Win 3rd Straight Time-Trial Cycling World Title

Imperious Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed a third consecutive time-trial title at the Road Cycling World Championships in Rwanda on Sunday, as Tadej Pogacar agonisingly missed out on a medal by less than two seconds.

Despite starting the 40.6km race against the clock two and a half minutes after Pogacar, Evenepoel overtook the fading Tour de France winner in the closing stages to secure a dominant victory.

Australia's Jay Vine took silver at 1min 14sec with Belgian Ilan Van Wilder snatching third at 2min 36sec, just 1.6sec faster than Pogacar.

Evenepoel described the race conditions as the hardest he had ever faced in a time-trial and admitted that he had gone close to his limit in overtaking Pogacar.

"Once I saw him (Pogacar) I wanted to go as close as possible. Maybe I went too close to the limit to catch him," he admitted.

"The cobbles were really painful on a time-trial bike but I'm delighted. It's a really special win," he said.

Slovenian four time Tour de France winner Pogacar admitted he had given everything.

"It's hard to swallow," he said of being overtaken.

"It's incredible how fast he was, how good he is at this discipline. Really what a ride from him. I feel bitter about missing a medal by one second. But tomorrow is a new day," Pogacar said.

For Evenepoel this was further confirmation that he is the best time-trial racer of his generation.

He won the 2023 time-trial in Glasgow and defended it in Zurich a year later, having also won the road race world title in Australia in 2022.

The 25-year-old's latest success came a year after pulling off a spectacular double at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, winning both the road race and the time-trial.

He will be aiming to emulate that achievement in next Sunday's 267km road race, where Pogacar is the hot favourite.

"I was on great form today, I hope I feel like this again next Sunday," Evenepoel said.

Only two men have ever won more than three world time-trial titles, with German Tony Martin and Swiss Fabian Cancellara having both claimed four.

Laboured Pogacar

Evenepoel was last down the ramp in Kigali and set off quickly, opening up a 45-second lead already at the first time check.

In stark contrast, Pogacar appeared laboured and despite the shock of being overtaken by Evenepoel, he congratulated the winner with grace at the finish line.

Earlier on Sunday, Marlen Reusser made a golden breakthrough as she claimed the women's time-trial title having previously endured a series of individual near misses in major championships.

Reusser, a qualified doctor, dominated the race on a course with several steep climbs, including the cobbled Kimihurura hill, which proved torturous for the less experienced riders.

The Swiss rider beat Dutch pair Anna van der Breggen, 52 seconds back, and Demi Vollering, 1min 05sec behind, into the silver and bronze places.