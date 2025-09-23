Comoros: Tanzania Specialist Doctors to Deliver Specialised Care in Comoros Medical Camp

Comoro — A TEAM of specialist doctors from five major hospitals in Tanzania is set to conduct a one-week medical camp in Comoros, following a directive by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during her visit to the island nation.

This year's participating hospitals include Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (Dodoma), Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

The medical camp will bring together specialists in cardiology, gynecology, oncology, orthopedics, neurology and nephrology. Other experts include urologists, dermatologists, ENT specialists, dentists and a gastroenterologist.

The initiative was announced yesterday by Chairperson of the National Medical Tourism Committee and Executive Director of JKCI Dr Peter Kisenge.

"Tanzania has become a key destination for Comorian citizens seeking healthcare services. After President Samia's visit to Comoros, she recognised the pressing need for specialised medical care and directed that a team of experts be dispatched to support the country," said Dr Kisenge.

The medical camp is scheduled to take place in the city of Anjouan from October 5th to 12th, with final preparations currently underway.

Camp Coordinator and Director of Global Medicare, Mr Abdulmalik Mollel noted that the president's decision was influenced by the overwhelming success of a similar medical camp held in Moroni in 2024, where over 2,700 citizens received specialist care from Tanzanian doctors.

"Following the success of last year's camp, the people of Comoros requested that the doctors return. President Samia approved this year's mission in response to that call," said Mr Mollel.

He confirmed that both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the Ministry of Health have been actively involved in organising the initiative, with Global Medicare once again taking the lead in coordination.

"The camp will be hosted across three hospitals in Comoros, with the support of the five Tanzanian institutions. The Ministry of Health, through its Permanent Secretary Dr Seif Shekalaghe, has already assigned the medical personnel who will participate," he added.

Mr Mollel further revealed that a Tanzanian advance team has already traveled to Comoros to meet with government representatives and hospital officials, facilitated through the Tanzanian Embassy.

"In addition to providing healthcare services, the camp will also feature exhibitions and capacity-building sessions between Tanzanian and Comorian healthcare professionals," said Mr Mollel. "There will also be a strategic meeting between the Medical Stores Department (MSD) of Tanzania and its Comorian counterpart to exchange best practices."

Local pharmaceutical companies have also been involved, exploring opportunities for distributing medicines in Comoros during and beyond the camp.

Public awareness campaigns have already begun to inform Comorian citizens about the services that will be available during the camp.