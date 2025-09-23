Tanzania/South Africa: Davids Bids Simba Farewell

Dar es Salaam — AFTER days of speculation, it is now official: Fadlu Davids has stepped down as head coach of Simba SC to take the reins at Raja Club Athletic, one of North Africa's most storied clubs.

The South African tactician was unveiled in Casablanca yesterday, as Raja rolled out a bold announcement: "New Head Coach - Fadlu Davids."

The move marks a major shift for both clubs, as Simba loses a leader credited with revitalising their tactical identity and continental competitiveness, while Raja gains a familiar face who served as their assistant coach during the 2023-24 season.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Davids' time at the helm was marked by significant achievements, including a strong challenge for the Mainland Premier League title that saw Simba finish as runners-up to their bitter rivals, Young Africans.

He also led the team on a memorable journey to the CAF Confederation Cup final.

His disciplined approach and knack for building strong relationships with players earned him widespread respect. Insiders at Simba described his impact as "profound," and many had hoped to retain him.

However, Raja Casablanca where Davids previously served as assistant coach in the 2023/24 season acted quickly to bring him back, this time as the main man on the touchline.

His familiarity with the club's culture and expectations is expected to ease his transition as he looks to restore Raja's former glory.

Davids' appointment follows the exit of former head coach Lassaad Chabbi, and his unveiling has sparked optimism among Raja fans eager for a fresh start and a return to continental success.

Meanwhile, Simba SC now face the challenge of finding a worthy successor, with expectations high both domestically and in CAF competitions.

With the league heating up and fans watching closely, the next appointment could define the club's immediate future.

In a heartfelt farewell message, Davids thanked club president Mohammed "Mo" Dewji, the players, technical staff and Simba's passionate fanbase, whom he described as "the heartbeat of this club."

"Simba will always be part of me, and I wish the club endless success, prosperity and trophies ahead. Asanteni Sana, forever Nguvu Moja," he wrote.

Davids' journey from South Africa to Tanzania, and now Morocco reflects the growing reputation of African coaches on the continent's biggest stages.

His story underscores a new era where local talent is increasingly being recognised and trusted to lead elite clubs to glory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Raja Casablanca embarks on a new campaign with Davids at the helm, Simba SC enters a transitional phase, with a proud legacy behind them--and critical decisions ahead.

Simba, in a statement, confirmed that it had reached a mutual agreement with Davids to part ways after one year of service, noting that the decision followed his personal request.

The club expressed "deep gratitude" for his contributions and wished him success in his career.

"During his time with Simba SC, Coach Davids made a remarkable impact guiding the team to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup and securing a second-place finish in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League.

His commitment, professionalism and leadership have been greatly appreciated by the entire Simba family," the statement reads in part.

"The club extends its deepest gratitude to Coach Davids for his contributions and achievements during his time at the helm. We wish him nothing but success, fulfillment and continued growth in his future endeavours within the world of football."