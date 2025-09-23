Tanzania: CCM Promises More Progress in Sumve

Mwanza — CCM parliamentary candidate for Bukombe Constituency, Dr Doto Biteko has urged residents of Sumve Constituency in Kwimba District, Mwanza Region, to vote for CCM candidates, noting the party's significant development efforts in the area.

Dr Biteko, who is the Deputy Prime minister and Minister for Energy and party's Central Committee member, made the remarks over the weekend in Mwanza, while campaigning for CCM's parliamentary candidate for Sumve, Moses Bujaga, ahead of the General Election next month.

He noted that the CCM government has continued its work on major infrastructure projects, including the construction of a modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the development of an international airport in Mwanza aimed at boosting the region's economy.

Dr Biteko said the government has ensured that residents of all villages in the constituency have access to electricity, extending power supply even to remote hamlets.

He further praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her attentive and action-oriented leadership, pointing out that in Sumve Constituency alone, she has overseen the construction of 75 primary schools, five health centres and the paving of roads to facilitate the transportation of crops to markets.

"These developments are not just promises, they are visible. We want to bring more progress and over the next five years, President Samia plans to implement even more development projects. I urge Sumve residents to vote overwhelmingly for CCM candidates to honour our party and after voting, hold us accountable to deliver on development," Dr Biteko said.

He said that voting is an investment in development, urging citizens to support CCM's presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, stressing that this election directly impacts the people's lives and wellbeing.

Endorsing Mr Bujaga as the CCM parliamentary candidate for Sumve, Dr Biteko described him as diligent, calm, educated and capable of addressing citizens' challenges, urging voters to turn out in large numbers on October 29 to elect him.

In response, Mr Bujaga thanked CCM for nominating him and promised that, if elected, he would work closely with the community to fulfill the mission of delivering development.

Meanwhile, CCM parliamentary candidate for Kwimba Constituency, Cosmas Bulala, described Kwimba as the development hub of Mwanza Region and encouraged residents to re-elect CCM candidates to continue enjoying progress.