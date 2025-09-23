Tanzania: Dr Gwajima Announces Zero Tolerance On Domestic Violence

Maweni — THE Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima has urged women as well as men to not tolerate abusive partners in marriage and to report to the police gender desk immediately they are being abused.

The minister made the statement on her social media handles on Sunday evening following the incident of a woman called Veronica Muhale (40) who is being held by the police for allegedly injuring her husband, Josephati Kasi (45), by stabbing him with a knife and cutting out his private parts in Maweni hamlet, Manyara region.

In her statement, Dr Gwajima insisted on the fact that couples should not harbor conflicts in marriages but should instead go to court to seek for peaceful procedures regarding the future of their marriage and follow them.

"As we say, women should not tolerate abusive or dangerous partners and tell them to report immediately to the police gender desk or social welfare office. Likewise, men should not endure abusive partners and promptly report to the police gender desk or social welfare office." she said.

Speaking to media outlets journalists the chairman of Maweni hamlet, Mohamed Ramadhani, said the incident occurred on the night of September 19, 2025 adding that it was caused by jealousy in their relationship, which had often led to frequent quarrels.

According to the Chairman, after severing her husband's sexual organ that night, Veronica threw it outside their house.

'It is true that the man's penis was cut off. I found it discarded outside, we placed the organ in a container, and then took it inside," he said.