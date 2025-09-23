Angola: President Lourenço Addresses Tuesday the UN General Assembly

New York — The Angolan Head of State and African Union (AU) Chairperson João Lourenço, is to speak on Tuesday (23), in New York, at the general debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President João Lourenço's intervention at the event that ends on Sep 29th of the current year will take place in the afternoon.

The Head of State, who has been in New York since Saturday (20), accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, and several members of his government, has been engaged in intense diplomatic activity, with emphasis on participating in several side events, holding bilateral meetings, and conversation with various world figures.

As required by protocol, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres will host a welcome reception for the Heads of State and Government, Kings and Princes participating in the general debate.

In the opening session, Guterres will present his report on the state of the organization in light of current international challenges, taking into account the three pillars of the UN Charter: international peace and security, economic and social development, and humanitarian assistance and human rights.

According to the program, the session will continue with speeches by Annalena Baerbock, Chairperson of the 80th General Assembly, Lula da Silva of Brazil, USA Donald Trump and other member states.

The session was preceded by several side events on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, which is being held under the theme "Better Together: 80 Years for Peace, Development, and Human Rights."

The growing political polarization and the erosion of the United Nations' image, resulting from the Security Council's ineffectiveness in responding to current crises, expose the vulnerabilities and structural weaknesses of the body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

In a year in which the UN celebrates eight decades, the world is experiencing one of the most critical moments in its history, marked by the resurgence of wars and the disregard for the UN Charter and international law by some of the world's leading powers.

These issues, along with the challenges of sustainable development and climate change, are at the core of the discussions.

The worsening global macroeconomic situation, reflected in the rise in extreme poverty due to the debt crisis, rising food prices, disruptions in supply chains, reduced development aid, and the lingering effects of COVID-19, are other topics on the agenda.

