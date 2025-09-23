Angola: President Lourenço Discusses Cooperation With Various Entities

New York — President João Lourenço discussed on Monday (22), in New York, cooperation issues with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Cooperation between Angola and Finland intensified in 2020 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding focused on the Telecoms, IT, Meteorology sectors, and the promotion of joint entrepreneurship.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The agreement, with a renewable 5 years term, aims to promote knowledge exchange, technological development, increased investment, and the creation of joint ventures between the two countries.

The Angola Head of State and AU Chairperson also granted separate audiences to the Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker, and the Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Gerd Muller.

Cooperation with Austria

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in Oct 1981.

Relations between the two nations offer potential for growth in areas in which Austria has recognized expertise and which are of interest to the Angolan economy, such as health, the oil and food industries, environmental protection, renewable energy, techs, vocational training, culture, and tourism.

The Head of State equally received in separate audiences the President of the European Union Commission, Úrsula Von Der Leyen, and the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé.

Also at the same day, João Lourenço met with DP World's Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Rob Walton, CEO of the Rob Walton Foundation, and with the advisor to the President of the United States of America.

SR/CF/jmc