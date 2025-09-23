Angola Reaffirms Support for Palestine State

New York — The President of Angola and African Union Chairperson, João Lourenço, reaffirmed on Monday (22) in New York the unconditional support of Angola and the continental organization's for the creation of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of the two-state solution.

Speaking at the High-Level International Conference on the Palestine matter, held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, João Lourenço highlighted the importance of the New York Political Declaration, adopted on Sept 12 of the current year by the General Assembly, which confirms the growing international consensus on the need to end the war in Gaza through the effective implementation of the two-state solution.

"This is the position of the African Union, which also includes the principle that East Jerusalem should be the capital of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine, and Angola is unconditionally aligned with the African continental organization in this effort in which we are all committed to the definitive resolution of this conflict," stated the Head of State.

The President recalled that Angola formally recognized the State of Palestine on Dec 6, 1988, and expressed satisfaction that several United Nations Member States followed suit at this session, strengthening the international community's commitment to complying with UN Security Council resolutions.

To President Lourenço, the same international community that back in 1948 decided to establish the State of Israel is taking now, with an equal sense of justice, a decisive step toward the creation of the State of Palestine.

He emphasized that the recognition represents a "giant step" toward building peace, stability, and justice in the Middle East, emphasizing that the end of the conflict will represent an unquestionable contribution to global security.

The Head of State stated that this change in attitude is due to the international community's understanding that the Palestinian people have an equal right to live in an internationally recognized state, as a UN full member, which will recognize and maintain good neighborly relations and cooperation with the neighboring State of Israel.

