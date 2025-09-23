Ghana: Our Leaders Must Emulate Nkrumah's Ideological Conviction - Anokye Frimpong

23 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

Historian and lawyer, Dr Yaw Anokye Frimpong, has urged African leaders to remain steadfast in their ideologies when addressing national challenges, citing Dr Kwame Nkrumah as an example.

Speaking at the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Conference and Awards Night in Accra, organised by the West Africa International Press Limited in collaboration with the Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement, Dr Frimpong said Nkrumah's trust in his convictions after independence enabled him to pursue a united Africa, leading to the establishment of continental bodies such as the African Union (AU).

These, he noted, have over the years promoted peace and development.

Dr Frimpong added that Nkrumah's spiritual values and appreciation of African traditions empowered him to serve selflessly and implement projects that continue to benefit Ghana.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He urged current leaders to emulate these legacies by promoting African ideologies and culture.

Chairperson of the event, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, launched a pamphlet of 20 questions and answers on Nkrumah to be distributed to schools.

He appealed for corporate support to scale up production to one million copies annually.

Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Ghana, Mr David Kabre, praised Nkrumah for championing African unity and reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Ghana.

Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, publisher of West Africa International Press Limited, decried the lack of historical information on Nkrumah and proposed the revival of state farms, the Ghana Young Pioneers, and the restoration of Nkrumah's portrait on the currency.

Certificates and plaques were presented to 21 individuals and organisations, including; President John Dramani Mahama, President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Mr Samuel Nartey George, Dr Felix Anyah, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and actor-politician, John Dumelo.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.