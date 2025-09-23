Ghana: Our Leaders Must Emulate Nkrumah's Ideological Conviction - Anokye Frimpong

Historian and lawyer, Dr Yaw Anokye Frimpong, has urged African leaders to remain steadfast in their ideologies when addressing national challenges, citing Dr Kwame Nkrumah as an example.

Speaking at the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Conference and Awards Night in Accra, organised by the West Africa International Press Limited in collaboration with the Nkrumah Vision Alive Movement, Dr Frimpong said Nkrumah's trust in his convictions after independence enabled him to pursue a united Africa, leading to the establishment of continental bodies such as the African Union (AU).

These, he noted, have over the years promoted peace and development.

Dr Frimpong added that Nkrumah's spiritual values and appreciation of African traditions empowered him to serve selflessly and implement projects that continue to benefit Ghana.

He urged current leaders to emulate these legacies by promoting African ideologies and culture.

Chairperson of the event, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, launched a pamphlet of 20 questions and answers on Nkrumah to be distributed to schools.

He appealed for corporate support to scale up production to one million copies annually.

Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Ghana, Mr David Kabre, praised Nkrumah for championing African unity and reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Ghana.

Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, publisher of West Africa International Press Limited, decried the lack of historical information on Nkrumah and proposed the revival of state farms, the Ghana Young Pioneers, and the restoration of Nkrumah's portrait on the currency.

Certificates and plaques were presented to 21 individuals and organisations, including; President John Dramani Mahama, President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, Mr Samuel Nartey George, Dr Felix Anyah, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and actor-politician, John Dumelo.