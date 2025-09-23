Ghana: CAF Safety, Security Protocols - Offending Clubs to Suffer Punishment

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, has urged Premier League club owners and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to empower the Safety and Security officers to fully implement the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025 at all venues.

The FA, he emphasised, would hand hefty punishment to offending clubs for failure to implement the protocols.

"To you, the club owners and CEOs, if your safety officers are telling you something, you must obey, else the club will be fined."

Mr Addo sounded this caution at the closing ceremony of the three-day CAF Safe Stadium Initiative workshop in Accra with club CEOs in attendance.

According to him, the wanton disregard for the Football Association (FA) security protocols should be a thing of the past.

He also stated that the FA will not hesitate to punish any club that falls foul of the regulations they signed up to uphold.

The Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols was adopted by the 18 clubs in February this year to create a safer environment for players, officials, and fans.

"For the clubs CEOs, your role here is to ensure that you've heard what has been said here and ensure that if you don't listen to your officers, at the end of matches, reports will come, and we will fine you."

Furthermore, he said the fines were tailored towards the Gh¢1million support aimed at enhancing club operations and improve player welfare in the league."

"To restore public confidence in the integrity and security of football matches in Ghana, I urge CEOs to provide everything to enable the safety and security officers to actualise what they learnt here," he added.

The workshop, led by CAF security experts, Xololi Nokithula Vilakati from Eswatini and Sylvanus Obi from Nigeria, had all Safety and Security Officers from the 18 Premier League clubs, members of the GFA Security Committee, and 16 Regional Sports Police Officers receive intensive training on CAF safety and security regulations, accreditation and access control, crowd management techniques, and pre-, during-, and post-match security protocols.

Certificates were awarded to all the participants.

The CAF Safe Stadium Initiative is part of a continent-wide effort to standardise safety measures and prevent stadium-related tragedies. CAF aims to ensure that every football event, from domestic league matches to continental competitions, were hosted in a secure environment