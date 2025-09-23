Namibia to Invest N$34m in Rain-Fed Agronomic Projects

23 September 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Government, through the ministry of agriculture, is set to invest a whopping N$34 million in bolstering and implementing of strategic rain-fed agronomic programmes, which will, in the long term, boost the country's food security efforts and create resilient value chains.

The investment will be made over the 2025/26 financial year and through subsidies, the ministry will provide assistance to cereal producers in the form of seeds, fertiliser and mechanised tillage services to farmers in the 10 crop-growing regions of the country.

Namibia's 10 crop-growing regions are Zambezi, Kunene, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Oshana and Omusati regions.

The ministry will be implementing the agronomic programmes through the Dry Land Crop Production Programme (DCPP), complemented by the Cereal Value Chain Development Programme (CVCDP) and the Comprehensive Conservation Agriculture Programme (CCAP), among others.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The DCPP and CVCDP are implemented in the 10 crop-growing regions, while the CCAP is implemented in all 14 regions.

It will be implemented through a Memorandum of Understanding with various regional councils and of the N$34 million, more than N$3.8 million will be allocated to the Zambezi region, while Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto regions will each receive N$2.9 million.

Kavango East, Kavango West and Oshana regions will each be getting N$2.8 million, while Otjozondjupa will receive N$1.7 million. Omaheke is set to get N$1.5 million and Kunene is earmarked N$1.4 million.

Farmers will be provided with improved seeds at a subsidised rate and a subsidy of between N$300 and N$500 to improve soil fertility and production.

The government will also provide a 50% subsidy on pesticides and herbicides and will subsidise weeding services at a rate of N$400 per hectare, to a maximum of five hectares per household.

A maximum subsidy of N$10,000 will go towards increasing grain storage capacity per household, a maximum of N$30,000 for a hammer miller and a maximum of N$30,000 for a thresher. Interested farmers are encouraged to register at the nearest Agriculture Development Centres countrywide to access these subsidies.

The overall objective of these programmes is to ensure and accelerate the provision of subsidised agricultural production inputs (improved seeds and fertilisers) and mechanised services (tillage and planting).

Through these interventions, government aims to increase crop yield, food, and nutrition security, create employment opportunities as well as contribute to the reduction in poverty and income inequality.

The programmes also benefit the farmers through subsidies on ploughing, reaping, and planting services, provision of seeds and fertilisers, weeding services, and capacity building.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.