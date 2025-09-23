Zimbabwe: Seed, Fertiliser Distribution Begins

Government has begun distributing seed and fertiliser to farmers ahead of the 2025/26 summer cropping season, with authorities setting an ambitious cereal production target of 3,2 million tonnes as regional forecasts point to normal to above-normal rainfall.

The target includes 2,52 million tonnes of maize and 687 000 tonnes of traditional grains, surpassing national food and feed requirements by 33 percent.

The preparations come as the 31st Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-31), held in Lusaka, Zambia, revealed that most SADC countries are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall from October 2025 to March 2026.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the Government's summer plan was already in motion.

"The season will be better than last year, with forecasts showing normal to above-normal rains. Our summer programme is now being rolled out, and we want every farmer to be ready," he said.

He explained that support will be anchored on four programmes tailored to different categories of farmers.

"First is Pfumvudza/Intwasa, which will support three million rural households. This year there won't be support to peri-urban farmers - it is strictly for the three million rural beneficiaries," Prof Jiri said.

"Second, we have NEAPS, the command element, which is run through CBZ, AFC, NMB and other banks. That programme supports our larger producers with working capital."

"Third is the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA). These are our private sector contractors who work directly with farmers to finance production and this model has proved very effective in recent seasons," he said.

Lastly, Prof Jiri said, the ARDA joint venture scheme is targeting 500 000 tonnes of summer grains from 100 000 hectares and 300 000 tonnes of winter crops from 60 000 hectares.

He said inputs were already being moved to Grain Marketing Board depots, with sufficient carryover stocks of fertiliser secured from the winter season.

Meanwhile, Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025 has introduced phased import restrictions on grain and oilseeds, compelling processors to source 40 percent of their requirements locally by April 2026, rising to 100 percent by 2028.

"We need to see private players contributing to the local production," said Professor Jiri.

"With preparations in full swing, we say 'all systems are go' for the new season, which we expect to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on imports."

Zimbabwe Farmers union (ZFU) secretary-general Mr Paul Zakariya welcomed the early preparations but stressed the importance of timeliness.

"Farmers are encouraged by the neutral forecast and the promise of good rains. What is critical now is that inputs reach every farmer on time and in the right quantities. Delays often compromise yields," he said.

Zimbabwe Integrated Commercial Farmers union (ZICFU) president Mrs Mayiwepi Jiti said the emphasis on small grains in dry regions was a practical policy.

"We are pleased that the programme is emphasising small grains in drier regions.

"That is a practical approach which will help farmers cope with climate change. What farmers want is predictability, not just in rainfall, but also in policies around pricing and marketing," she said.

Meteorological Services Department director Ms Rebecca Manzou said while prospects were favourable, the onset of the season may be delayed.