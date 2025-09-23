Zimbabwe: Govt Housing Initiative Gains Momentum . . . 3 000 Stands Ready

Providing affordable, modern and sustainable settlements is set to get a big boost with over 3 000 serviced stands almost ready at the Government's revived Knockmalloch housing project in Chegutu.

The major initiative is being undertaken by the State-owned enterprise, Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP) as the Government, under the able leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, walks the talk on delivering affordable houses.

This comes amid revelations that the country has achieved more than 70 percent of the revised target of one million housing units, as of the second quarter of this year, a major leap from the initial goal of 220 000 units under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which was surpassed in 2023.

The project includes residential, commercial, and institutional stands, and the project has been described as a "self-contained town".

The progress was revealed during UDCORP's Annual General Meeting held last Thursday. Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Engineer Benjamin Kabikira, and the Director of Rural Housing Development, Lexton Taengwa Kuwanda representing Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Zhemu Soda, were in attendance.

In his address, UDCORP chief executive Mr Joey Shumbamhini described Knockmalloch as one of its flagship projects, with the development of high density now over 80 percent.

"This project is a self-contained town with serviced stands. It will yield about 3 000 stands, where we have the high-density area, with stands ranging from 200m2 to 400m2," he said.

"The medium density has got 400 square metres to 800 square metres, and the low density has got 800 square metres to 2 000 square metres.

"So currently our high-density segment, which will have 700 stands, is 85 percent complete.

He said the area was self-contained and had spaces for commercial stands, industrial stands, schools, clinics and other recreational facilities to a complete smart city.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Minister Engineer Benjamin Kabikira commended UDCORP for driving housing development.

"We recognise the sterling work that was done by UDCORP to resuscitate the Knockmalloch Housing Project, which is going to yield 2930 residential stands and 178 non-residential stands," he said.

"As the Ministry, we are committed to expanding UDCORP's land bank beyond the Knockmalloch Project.

He commended UDCORP for successfully attracting pension funds and other Institutional Investors into the Knockmalloch Housing Project in Chegutu Rural District Council, adding this was a testimony that strategic partnerships could bring rapid development to rural areas which were previously marginalised.

"This achievement directly supports the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) thematic working group on devolution and decentralisation, by ensuring that investment and development are spread equitably across the country."

Going forward, Eng Kabikira said the Government would explore the allocation of additional land to UDCORP for similar housing projects nationwide in pursuit of the collective goal of attaining an upper middle-income society by 2030, as articulated in Vision 2030.

In a speech read on his behalf, Minister Soda commended UDCORP for its ongoing efforts in facilitating urban growth and development across the country.

"UDCORP has successfully constructed four blocks of flats in Manresa, comprising 64 units to a 90 percent completion stage," he said.

"As a ministry, we made a deliberate decision to support the recapitalisation of the corporation through the direct purchase of these uncompleted blocks of flats.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion has already commenced payments for these units.

"This intervention has significantly improved the liquidity position of UDCORP, enabling it to stabilise operations and pursue further development initiatives. We will continue to engage Treasury to ensure the timely settlement of the outstanding instalments."

Once completed, Minister Soda said the Manresa flats will be allocated to civil servants, both as part of staff retention strategy through non-monetary incentives and as a deliberate effort to improve access to decent and affordable accommodation.

This progress update comes barely a few days after President Mnangagwa commissioned Midlands Park Housing Project in Zvishavane -- a US$29 million investment to provide modern accommodation for 1 000 families.