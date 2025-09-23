Zimbabwe: Thank You H-Metro, Says Dembo's Daughter

Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Leonard Dembo's daughter Fenny has a message for the H-Metro team: Thank you for reminding the country that my dad was a musical superstar.

H-Metro has been running a series of articles about the best local songs-of-all-time and Dembo's Chitekeke has been featuring prominently.

The South Africa-based singer and entrepreneur shared a heartfelt post, thanking fans for their continued appreciation of her father's music - 29 years after his death.

Dembo passed away on April 9, 1996, at the age of 37.

In a candid Facebook post, Fenny wrote:

"I would like to sincerely thank H-Metro for the beautiful appreciation post honouring my father and his music.

"It is always heart-warming to see his work remembered and celebrated, even decades later.

"To all the people who continue to support and cherish his songs, such as 'Chitekete,' 'Mazano,' and many others, my family and I are truly grateful.

"Your love and respect keep his legacy alive and it is through you that his music continues to inspire new generations.

"We are humbled by this recognition and encouraged to see that my father's contribution to Zimbabwean music still holds a special place in so many hearts, both at home and abroad.

"Thank you for keeping his memory alive through your support and appreciation."

Fenny says Dembo's legacy will continue to touch the hearts of millions.

"Leonard Dembo's spirit lives on through the melodies that continue to inspire, comfort, and unite us.

"We remain grateful for your unwavering support."

Dembo's children Morgan, Tendai, and Fenny are all musicians in their own right.