Zimbabwe: Mbare Musika Terminus Set for Major Upgrade

The country's busiest road transport hub, Mbare Musika Bus Terminus in Harare, is set to undergo a major upgrade, with preliminary works expected to start within the next 30 days. City Parking is financing the works.

The project's scope includes a comprehensive upgrade of existing structures and facilities, including toilets, paving, boundary walls, waiting sheds, and sitting areas.

The ambitious upgrade, part of Harare's broader urban renewal initiative, will see the terminus transformed into a state-of-the-art facility, providing a more efficient and comfortable experience for commuters.

In an interview yesterday, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama, said the project will be financed by the council's own entity, City Parking.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"City of Harare's urban renewal project in Mbare that started with Rufaro Stadium rehabilitation continues with Mbare Musika Bus Terminus next in line," he said.

"As part of resource mobilisation, council has decided to go it alone and use internal resources, where City Parking shall finance the development and modernisation of Mbare Musika Bus Terminus.

"City Parking shall finance and manage the project and provide all the necessary equipment and machinery for the construction of the project."

Innovative features will be incorporated into the existing infrastructure, in line with the council's smart city initiative.

"It shall also cover construction of new passenger shelters and ticketing offices, construction of shops around the terminus, installation of electronic entry and exit boom gates, installation of a solar system, enhancement of security systems and signage and landscaping and beautification of the surrounding areas," he said.

"The project is expected to rejuvenate and transform Mbare into a modern township. Council has already completed the exciting modern designs for the state-of-the-art bus terminuses."

The project was approved by councillors last month.

"The project is expected to take off within the next 30 days to allow for preliminary logistical works."

Council last year used just under US$1 million to refurbish Rufaro Stadium after turning to City Parking and in-house expertise to reduce the higher costs of outsourcing.

Mr Gama said the council was employing the same approach for the Mbare bus terminus. Meanwhile, the latest development has been welcomed by commuters who are hoping that the new project will restore order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Infrastructure Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I believe this is a welcome development, provided it proceeds as planned, as we have grown tired of the Harare City Council's lies," a Hwedza-bound passenger Mr Amos Kasirori, told The Herald yesterday.

"With the rainy season fast approaching, we hope they will quickly erect passenger shelters. The focus should be on all ranks, not just Mbare."

Another passenger, Ms Loveness, said: "While we genuinely welcome this development, we do not expect to pay for toilet access here as we currently do.

"After buying my ticket, I expect to use a toilet for free, as these operators are already paying rank fees. We also hope to see the elimination of touts."

Mr Tinoziva Tsvangirai, the owner of Timboom Bus Company, said the company welcomes the project as long as an alternative operating space is provided.

"As long as they are giving us an alternative place to operate, the project is always welcome because we want to work in a good environment," Mr Tsvangirai said.

"The last time they renovated, it was just after the Covid-19 peak and there were travel restrictions, so it means the previous alternatives will not be enough to accommodate all operators, so they should be clear on that before they move in."

During the previous renovation, the council designated alternative pick-up points at Mbudzi Complex Car Park, Machipisa bus terminus, Simon Muzenda terminus, and Coventry Road Holding Bay.

Mr Gama said more details about the alternatives will be provided in due course.