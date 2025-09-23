Zimbabwe: Zida Reports 178,6pc Surge in Projected Investment Value

Michael Tome, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) recorded a 178,6 percent increase in projected investment value, reaching US$9,97 billion between January and August 2025.

This marks a significant rise in investor interest in Zimbabwe, with planned new investments for the period nearly three times higher than the US$3,40 billion recorded during the same period in 2024. Notably, these figures reflect proposed investments, which indicate growing interest but not necessarily actual capital inflows, as various factors may influence final investment decisions.

According to Zida, Zimbabwe's investment landscape was dominated by two high-performing sectors. The energy sector led with a projected investment value of US$4,7 billion, primarily focused on renewable resources such as solar and wind power, which present lucrative opportunities for investors. The mining sector followed closely, with 275 new licences issued at a projected investment value of US$2,2 billion. Zimbabwe's rich mineral resources -- including gold, lithium, platinum, and diamonds -- continue to make it an attractive destination for mining investment.

Other sectors that performed well during the period include real estate, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, ICT, and services.

Zimbabwe is gradually becoming a preferred investment destination, as evidenced by the growing number of mining investors expressing interest in the country. There has been notable interest in the lithium extraction segment, largely driven by Chinese investors, while the gold mining sector also continues to attract significant foreign investment.

Between January and August 2025, Zida renewed 291 licences -- more than double the 120 licences processed during the same period last year -- indicating increased investor confidence and growing interest in Zimbabwe's economic opportunities among both local and foreign investors. The agency also issued 543 new licences in 2025, surpassing the 447 new licences issued last year, reflecting a substantial increase in new investments.

Zida attributed this growth to strengthened systems, including the introduction of an improved licensing tracker to monitor turnaround times for processing investor licences, automation of the licence renewal process and compliance reporting, and the development of investor service charters in collaboration with key ministries.

These improvements were implemented under the One Stop Investment Services Centre (OSISC), marking a significant step forward in streamlining business operations. Zida also launched an electronic licensing portal, which has played a pivotal role in simplifying the investment process and reducing processing times. The portal enables investors to submit applications, renewals, and progress reports online, making it easier to navigate Zimbabwe's investment landscape.

These developments demonstrate Zimbabwe's potential for economic growth and its positioning as a competitive player in the global investment arena.

Speaking at the recent fourth Zida stakeholders' engagement forum, Zida chief human resources officer Mr Kudakwashe Nyashanu said Zimbabwe continues to witness growth in investment projections due to improvements in the ease of doing business and the "Zimbabwe is open for business" drive spearheaded by the Second Republic.

"Zida issued 543 new licences between January and August 2025, up from 447 last year. Our total projected investment value last year was US$3,4 billion, but this year it has risen to almost US$10 billion in planned investments. This obviously does not happen in a single year, but is based on the investment plans submitted by investors, which outline their five-year strategies, including capital, equity, and machinery," said Mr Nyashanu.

Zida board chairman Engineer Michael Tumbare said the Government remains committed to building a favourable investment climate, which is critical for shaping a modern, competitive, and inclusive economy. He emphasised the need for predictability and continuous reform to foster an environment where opportunity is accessible to all.

"Investors seek predictability, communities seek inclusion, and citizens seek equality. Let us dismantle barriers, accelerate reforms, and build an innovative environment where opportunity is not the privilege of a few but the inheritance of many," said Engineer Tumbare.

In its efforts to strengthen investor confidence, Zida has introduced the Investor Grievance Response Mechanism (IGRM), designed to provide a formal process for addressing grievances arising from government ministries or policy changes that could negatively impact existing investment projects. By offering a clear and efficient process for addressing these issues, Zida aims to resolve investor concerns promptly and prevent them from escalating.

Similar mechanisms have been successfully implemented in other countries, where they have proven effective in retaining investments by resolving disputes early and promoting a stable, predictable investment environment.

The process begins with investors submitting grievances online through Zida's Investment Grievance Form, allowing for real-time tracking by both investors and Zida. Once submitted, Zida reviews and assesses the grievance's impact and urgency, enabling effective prioritisation and resolution. Zida then co-ordinates with relevant authorities to resolve the issue, requiring responses within five days to ensure prompt engagement.