Zimbabwe: Golfing Elite Set for Mulota Showdown in Sterling International Pairs Finale

The race to the 2025 Sterling International Pairs National Finals is entering its final days, with the country's top amateur golfers set to converge on Mulota Golf Club in Mhondoro-Ngezi on September 27 for the grand finale.

The finals mark the culmination of months of fiercely contested club qualifiers held across Zimbabwe.

This year's edition has attracted 18 percent more players than last season, with 148 already through to the decisive round. The qualifying series, staged on 29 courses between May and September, has highlighted just how rapidly the tournament is gaining traction on the local golf scene.

Among the standout performers were Norman Mangena and Foster Akaketwa of Royal Harare Golf Club, whose 51-point round remains the best score of the campaign.

Sterling Group of Hotels chairperson Wilbert Manyika said everything is in place for a bigger spectacle.

"Preparations for the Finals at Mulota Golf Course are at an advanced stage, and we are confident that this year's tournament will surpass last year's event in both scale and experience. We are looking forward to an exciting conclusion," he said.

Tournament co-ordinator Shameom Mazvarira confirmed the host course is ready and anticipation is building.

"Mulota Golf Course is in excellent condition and fully prepared to host players and spectators for the national final.

The staff there have been working hard to ensure that the course is in pristine condition. We are looking forward to a very successful event as the tournament continues to grow each year. This year will be bigger and better than the previous one, and I am sure that going forward, we will continue to grow as well.

"Clubs have done an excellent job hosting qualifiers. We commend everyone who came through and participated in the qualifiers; it is they who make this tournament big and interesting. As we count down to Mulota, we can't wait to see who will represent Zimbabwe at the World Championships," said Mazvarira.

The Sterling International Pairs now stands as one of the country's leading amateur golf competitions, bringing together players from across the provinces and fostering a culture of competitive camaraderie.

This year's finals will run under the theme "Tee off for travel, discover the beauty of Zimbabwe," supported by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as part of a drive to promote sports tourism.

Winners at Mulota will carry the national flag to the World Final in October at the renowned Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa.

Among those expected to light up the fairways are 2022 champions Tinashe Tom and Vumindaba Moyo of Norton Golf Club, who topped their qualifier with 47 points, ahead of Tobias Kaitano and Kundai Mahembe on 41.