Zimbabwe: Bosso Bounce Back in Style

Highlanders..............................................(1) 2

Scottland................................................(2) 2

(Highlanders won 2-1 on penalties)

That's the fighting spirit of Highlanders, which we have always known.

At two goals down, just after the half-hour mark, Bosso looked dead and buried in this Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final showdown against Scottland at Barbourfields.

The crowd, which is usually very influential at Barbourfields, was silenced by a flying start from the visitors who scored two quality goals through Kingsley Mureremba and Khama Billiat.

But, instead of collapsing under the weight of the deficit, Bosso decided to fight back in spectacular style. They quickly reduced the deficit when the Scotts defenders failed to clear a ball swung in from the flank and Learnmore Muyambo headed home in front of the Soweto Stand.

Then, in the final minutes of the match, defender Andrew Mbemba grabbed the equaliser which sent the game into the penalty shootout lottery.

The shootout turned into an exhibition of how not to score from the spot as four Scottland players missed from the spot.

When you add the two missed penalties from Bosso, then you have six penalties which were missed and it could be a record in the domestic Premiership.

Incredibly, Bosso, who started the shootout by missing their first two penalties, emerged the winners after converting their next two penalties.

Scottland, who started by successfully converting their spot kick through Ronald Pfumbidzai, missed their next four.

Bosso are now set to meet Dynamos in an epic semi-final showdown while MWOS, who thrashed Bikita Minerals 3-1, will take on Triangle.

Clive Kwangwari, Arthur Banda and Wilson Mensah, who powered home a beautiful free-kick, were on target for Lloyd Mutasa's men.

Yet, the game at Barbourfields had appeared set for a Scottland party when the visitors struck twice in the first 33 minutes.

Mureremba beat Ariel Sibanda with a powerful strike from range to open the scoring before Billiat even did better, in terms of control and the beautiful finish with his left foot, after beating the Bosso defence in a race for the ball.

Then, Bosso started their fightback and, at the end of the contest, they were the ones who were having a mega party in the City of Kings.