Zimbabwe: Deaf Footballers Find Their Voice As Bulawayo Academy Opens Doors

THEY may not hear the whistle, but their passion for sport resonates powerfully. Deaf athletes across Zimbabwe are demonstrating that the game is for everyone, and now, they finally have a home to nurture that passion.

On Thursday, the Sign Language Interpreters Trust (SLIT) launched a football academy in Bulawayo, offering deaf children and youths the opportunity to play and compete on equal terms. The academy was unveiled at Bulawayo Chiefs Village, where a consignment of kits -- sourced by Zimbabweans in the diaspora -- was presented to the budding players.

"This is the first of many initiatives as we support the deaf in our society," said Canada-based benefactor Thubelihle Ngwenya, who represented the group of donors. "Together with others in the diaspora, and with our good friend Collin Nyabadza, we have managed to source these kits. Going forward, we look forward to strong partnerships. This is all for the cause of uplifting the deaf and bringing them into mainstream sport."

Zimbabwe is home to an estimated 300 000 deaf citizens, many of whom have long been excluded from organised sport. Barriers in communication and coaching have held them back. SLIT programmes director Mbiko Nxumalo said the new academy aims to change that.

"Sport is a powerful tool for social inclusion. For our deaf athletes, opportunities like these challenge stereotypes and prove that the deaf community deserves equal platforms in society," Nxumalo said.

The academy plans to commence training soon, targeting deaf youngsters with the talent and drive to showcase their skills. It will also create pathways for coaches to learn Sign Language and adapt football rules to the needs of deaf players. Referees, for example, will use flags instead of whistles to signal fouls and stoppages.

SLIT programmes director Tsungi Tsikira added that the initiative is designed to be more than just a football nursery.

"The Academy will serve as a safe and inclusive hub where Deaf youths, Children of Deaf Adults, and their hearing peers can train together, develop football skills, and build confidence. All coaching and training will be delivered in Zimbabwe Sign Language, ensuring equal participation and communication for Deaf players.

"Sport is a universal language, and for Deaf children, it becomes even more powerful when combined with Sign Language. This Academy will not only nurture future athletes but also create ambassadors of inclusion and social change," she said.

The project, run in partnership with the Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust and supported by several Zimbabweans abroad, aims to expand to other districts. Plans include professional football training, provision of equipment, and campaigns to encourage wider sporting opportunities for deaf children.

"This initiative is supported by community partners and is open to collaboration with organisations and individuals who believe in building a society where every child plays, learns, and belongs," said Tsikira.

Nxumalo explained how the concept will work on the field.

"Since the deaf cannot hear well, referees use flags to communicate with players. No whistles are used. Sign Language will be the main medium of communication. This is a first of its kind in the country," he said.

For Zimbabwe's deaf youths, the academy offers more than football. It is a long-awaited doorway to equality, friendship, and the chance to chase dreams without limits.

