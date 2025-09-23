Zimbabwe: Lack of Preparation, Poor Scouting Haunt Zim U-17s

Zimbabwe's Under-17 boys have crashed out of the Cosafa Championships with just a single point from three matches, and the manner of their exit should alarm anyone concerned about the future of local football. The 3-2 defeat to Comoros at Ngoni MWOS Stadium was more than just a bad day at the office -- it exposed chronic weaknesses in planning, scouting, and player development that continue to plague the country's junior structures.

The Young Warriors opened with a loss to Mozambique, followed by a draw against Eswatini, before bowing out to Comoros. Coach Thulani Sibanda's post-match comments told the story: "We exited too early, but I think it should be a lesson learned for future tournaments," he said. "Just look at the three goals we conceded. Even social football players can defend those goals. The truth of the matter is we are discovering some of the qualities of these players here, that's a fact."

Preparation was almost non-existent. While Mozambique coach Luis Guerreiro revealed his team's project began two years ago, Zimbabwe only assembled its squad days before the tournament.

"With these kinds of preparations, how can we win tournaments?" asked one veteran coach. "Proper player development includes teaching positional awareness, tactical discipline, and decision-making. If you start preparations a few days before, how will the players know all this?"

Selection added another layer of concern. The national Under-17 selectors -- Thulani Sibanda, Norman Edward Taruvinga, Backlyfield Chivenga, and Jatson Maposa -- had barely three days in August to identify talent across the country. Grassroots coaches complained that trials were rushed and lacked transparency.

"If a player missed his first touch, he was immediately substituted, regardless of how long he had been on the pitch," one coach said. Zifa insists it received no formal complaints, but the widespread misgivings point to a system set up to fail.

Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari also condemned the short-notice trials.

"Being called to Harare on such short notice makes it practically impossible for aspiring players, especially those in the diaspora, to participate," he said.

He urged Zifa to create regional scouting networks, partner with schools and academies, and invest in youth coaches.

"Junior national teams are a vital step in building strong senior squads. If we overlook talent at this stage, the Warriors will suffer in the long run."

These flaws speak to a deeper structural vacuum inside Zifa itself. The biggest missing link is the absence of a formal Schools Desk -- a dedicated office to co-ordinate school, academy, and junior league football with the national association.

At present, the country's schools network is well organised on paper. Nash has heads in charge of football in every district and province, as do Naph and the private schools body CHISZ. Yet none of these structures has a formal channel to Zifa for under-15, under-17, and under-20 national teams. Academies and junior leagues face the same isolation, with provincial chairpersons lacking real authority.

Schools remain the heartbeat of talent development, and football is no different. Zifa needs a dedicated Schools Desk to ensure a steady flow of information on tournaments and players. Nash sends four national teams to Cossasa Games every year, but Zifa is hardly visible. CHISZ sends three teams on international tours without even a goodwill message from the mother body. Ironically, Zimbabwe were Cosafa Under-17 champions two years in a row. Why ignore such a proven breeding ground?

Caf already runs a schools football office. Zimbabwe can learn from that. A Schools Desk would bring multiple benefits: rallying parental and community support, attracting sponsors, strengthening ties with government, and giving Nash and Naph a meaningful presence in Zifa's assembly.

Synchronising calendars is another urgent task. Cosafa Under-17 requires players born in 2009 or later. There should have been a NASH Under-16 tournament in 2024 to feed directly into the Cosafa squad. Likewise, the Cossasa Under-17 tournament in August could have doubled as a preparatory event for September's Cosafa competition. Instead, the schedule worked at cross purposes.

This is about more than just dates. Camps could be arranged during holidays and fixture-free weekends, in Harare, Bulawayo, Johannesburg or even London, to accommodate diaspora talent. Age verification, passport processing, and long-term technical work could then be handled in good time.

The contrast with other sports is stark. Zimbabwe Cricket maintains school grounds and supports inter-school competitions. The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe attends school AGMs and provides input. Football, despite its mass appeal, is absent. No wonder standout prospects like Falcon College goalkeeper Zach Gover remain off the junior national radar.

There are inspiring examples to follow. Ahead of the 2023 Caf Under-15 Games, an eight-team selection tournament produced a bronze medal-winning squad. Yet, two years later, many of those same players failed to make an impact at the Cosafa event. A properly run Schools Desk could have kept them in structured programmes and sharpened them for the big stage.

Finally, there's the human story. Take Tadiwa Chakuchichi, who could have chosen athletics, rugby, or swimming at international level but has committed to football. He and many others deserve a system that helps them realise their dreams.

The disappointing performance of our national team should be a wake-up call. Why do Zimbabwe's school teams dominate tournaments in South Africa, yet when the same players regroup for national duty, the country plays second fiddle? A Schools Desk at Zifa will not solve every problem overnight, but it is a vital step toward building a sustainable future for Zimbabwean football.

Spencer Banda is a seasoned radio and TV sportscaster with more than 25 years' experience. He holds a Bachelor of Education in Educational Management and a Master's in Business Administration, and is a Caf A-licensed football coach as well as a Fifa Coach Educator.