Zimbabwe: Buhera Farmers Thrive With New Market Opportunities

A growing number of smallholder horticultural farmers in Buhera North are reaping the rewards of a ready market after Sabi Star Mine opened its doors to local suppliers, creating new opportunities for households that once struggled to sell their produce.

The lithium producer has contracted locals to supply tomatoes, onions, ginger, cucumbers and leafy vegetables to its catering contractor, Tsebo Zimbabwe, which feeds more than 1 000 workers at the mine and its contractors.

Mine manager Engineer Oswald Makonese said the company has committed to scaling up Community Nutrition Gardens to ensure farmers can meet demand.

"Last year, we set up community gardens in Bonde, Tumbare, Bhondai and Tame Villages," he said.

"The mine installed solar boreholes as a source of water to support horticultural projects for women and youths. With support and a ready market for the produce, we anticipate that the project will thrive and transform the lives of the local people."

Local farmer Mr Gilson Bonde said the initiative had ended years of post-harvest losses and exhausting treks to Murambinda in search of buyers.

"We thank Max Mind for drilling boreholes in our community," he said. "I am one of the beneficiaries of that project. We are now able to irrigate our crop throughout the year. We can now raise money to pay school fees for our children and this project has transformed our lives."

Mr Bonde said in previous years some produce went to waste due to a lack of access to markets.

"In most cases we would have to walk long distances to go to Murambinda with my wife and family. It's way easier nowadays -- we supply the mine," he said. "I am planning to increase my capacity. For now, I am supplying tomatoes, onions and cucumbers."

Another farmer, Mr Lessem Mungore, said his venture had expanded since he began supplying greens to the mine.

"I am targeting to produce Chinese vegetables, potatoes as well as eggs to diversify my product range. I am grateful to the mine for the chance because this has changed my life," he said.

For youthful farmer Mr Gwinyai Mhlanga, the prospect of tapping into the demand from Zimbabwe's growing Chinese community offers even more possibilities.

"I want to try out Chinese vegetables," he said.

"I feel there is a huge market for that, given the rising population of Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe.

"I am confident the mine will support youthful farmers like me to enter that market."

To ensure locals benefit, the mine has deliberately broken down large supply contracts to accommodate women-led cooperatives and sole traders.

Apart from providing a market, the company's investment in water infrastructure has ended stream bank cultivation along the Save River, previously a major cause of siltation.

So far, the mine has drilled 26 boreholes in Buhera, 16 of them solar-powered.

Twelve serve schools while four sustain Community Nutrition Gardens.

The remainder are bush pumps for villagers.

Beyond agriculture, Sabi Star Mine has rolled out a series of community welfare projects.

In 2024, the company donated 30 tonnes of maize to 600 households as drought relief.

It has painted schools, provided sports equipment and drilled solar-powered boreholes for school gardens.

On the health front, the mine built and equipped Mukubu Clinic, including staff accommodation for nurses, at a cost of US$220 000.

The mine's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Last year it scooped the Excellence in Community Empowerment and Social Leadership Award at the Zimbabwe National ESG and CSR Awards, as well as a Community Champion accolade for improving infrastructure and living standards in Buhera North.

For farmers like Mr Bonde, the awards are proof of what they already know: that a borehole, a garden and a reliable market can transform entire families.