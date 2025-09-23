Zimbabwe: Highlanders, Mwos Sail Through

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields

Highlanders......................(1) 2

Scottland ...........................(2) 2

(Highlanders win 2-1 on penalties)

WHEN Highlanders came from behind at Barbourfields yesterday to draw 2-2 with Scottland and eventually win 2-1 on penalties, they were not just booking a place in the semis of the Chibuku Super Cup, but a date with their former coach Kelvin Kaindu now at Dynamos.

That clash could be emotional given Kaindu's shocking exit from Bosso this season.

A lot of things have changed since then --Bosso are firing from all angles while DeMbare have been unstoppable in eight matches from all competitions.

Yesterday veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda was the hero for Highlanders, saving three penalties in a tense shoot-out to help Bosso overcome Scottland.

It was a dramatic quarter-final encounter that saw Highlanders come from two goals down to level the match at 2-2 in regulation time, before triumphing in the lottery of penalties.

Scottland started brightly, asserting dominance early on. In the eighth minute, Kingsley Mureremba, a last-minute replacement for the ill Frederick Ansah Botchway, struck from range to give the visitors an early lead. Khama Billiat then doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute with a stunning shot from the edge of the box.

Highlanders, however, refused to back down. Just four minutes after Billiat's goal, Learnmore Muyambo nodded in from close range to pull one back. The goal reignited Bosso, and they finished the first half strongly.

The second half was all Highlanders as they searched for the equaliser. They pressed relentlessly, with the likes of Prince Ndlovu, Martin Nhubu, and Benjamin Odeogun all going close. The breakthrough finally came in the dying moments of the game, when Andrew Mbeba fired home a sensational goal in the 90th minute to level the scores and send the match into penalties.

In the penalty shoot-out, both teams struggled with nerves. Highlanders missed their first two spot-kicks but recovered to convert the next two. Scottland, on the other hand, only converted their first and missed the remaining four.

Ariel Sibanda, calm under pressure, pulled off three top-class saves to deny Scottland and send Bosso into the semi-finals.

Ronald Pfumbidzai scored while Terrence Dzvukamanja, Moses Shidolo, Albert Manenji and Godknows Murwira missed their spot kicks. Melikhaya Ncube and Prince Ndlovu were on target for Bosso while Marvin Sibanda, Marlven Hativagoni failed to score.

"It was a game with two phases. In the first half, Scottland dictated. In the second, we were in control and pushed them back," said Highlanders coach Pieter De Jongh

"Big up to the fans, they came in their numbers and gave the team that extra push."

Scottland coach Tonderai Ndiraya acknowledged Highlanders' spirit but lamented his team's missed opportunity.

"The goal to level was brilliant from Mbeba's side but disappointing from us--five defenders were in position. We had the advantage in penalties, but our players were under pressure and couldn't convert. Credit to Highlanders for showing character. I wish them the best as they face Dynamos in the next round. For us, it's tough luck.

With the win, Highlanders now set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Dynamos, renewing one of Zimbabwean football's fiercest rivalries in a high-stakes Chibuku Super Cup showdown

Teams:

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, A. Ndlovu, M. Hativagoni, A. Mbeba, M. Mushore (B. Mlotshwa, 83mins), N. Rauzhi (T. Muvuti, 83mins), L. Mutumbi (A. Nyondo, 70mins), M. Nhubu (P. Ndlovu, 46mins), L. Muyambo, B. Odeogun (D. Munkuli, 46mins)

Scottland: T. Shumba, P. Mudhuwa, G. Murwira, R. Pfumbidzai, K. Mureremba, M. Msebe (M. Tapera, 59mins), M. Chigumira, M. Chihweta (T Dzvukamanja, 59mins), V. Kawe (A. Manenji, 79mins), M. Shidolo, K. Billiat (T. Machope, 68mins)