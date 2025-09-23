South Africa: Mini Budget to Be Tabled in November

National Treasury has announced that the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled in Parliament on 12 November 2025.

This after media reports erroneously reported that the MTBPS would be tabled in January next year.

"It is unfortunate and reckless for the publication to have reported the date without having verified the information with the National Treasury. Parliament today published its programme for the fourth term, which indicates 12 November 2025 as the calendar date for the MTBPS tabling.

"National Treasury officials are hard at work with MTBPS engagements and preparations," the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

Parliament confirmed the date - revealing that the National Assembly (NA) Programme Committee has resolved that Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will table the MTBPS, "in line with constitutional and legislative requirements governing the budget process".

"Furthermore, the NA agreed that it will consider and adopt the MTBPS on 13 January 2026, following the conclusion of the necessary committee processes.

"This year's later tabling and consideration of the MTBPS is the direct knock-on effect of the national budget itself having been tabled later than usual, owing to well-documented challenges already in the public domain. As a result, subsequent processes in the budget cycle, including the MTBPS, have had to be adjusted accordingly.

"Parliament has therefore ensured that these processes remain aligned with constitutional requirements, while accommodating the unavoidable delays without compromising scrutiny, accountability, or public participation," Parliament Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo explained.

The Budget was re-tabled on 21 May 2025.