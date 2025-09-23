Zimbabwe: Minister Warns Rogue Businesses Ahead of Major Investment Conference

23 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai a Ziumbwa

The Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister has issued a tough warning to businesses flouting regulations demanding immediate compliance as the capital prepares to host a high-profile investment conference this week.

In a speech read on his behalf by Harare Provincial Affairs secretary Cosmas Chiringa, Minister Charles Tavengwa said government inspections of commercial operations were already underway to ensure adherence to city by-laws and national regulations.

"We expect every businessperson, every business entity within the Harare Metropolitan Province to comply," he said.

Tavengwa urged the Harare City Council and law enforcement agencies to act decisively against offenders.

"Those who are not complying, this is why we have seen government teams moving around the shops to see to it that everyone complies with the regulations that govern," he said.

The clampdown comes ahead of the Harare Metropolitan Investment and Business Conference, scheduled for 24-25 September at Heritage Village in Westlea.

The event is expected to attract investors, policymakers, academics, local authorities and members of the diaspora.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will headline the conference as guest of honour with organisers describing the gathering as a "landmark in the city's economic calendar."

"This conference comes at a critical juncture where Harare, as the gateway to national development, is positioning itself as the leading hub for sustainable investment," Tavengwa said.

Running under the theme "Building Bridges: Accelerating Investments Towards the Attainment of Vision 2026", the event is aligned with Zimbabwe's long-term Vision 2030 goals.

